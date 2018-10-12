Don’t stress! BTS member Jimin is doing just fine following his health scare. See the first video of the K-Pop star since the incident.

Happy Jimin Day everyone! The BTS armys were understandably upset when news broke that Jimin, 23, was facing some health issues, but on his birthday, they got the best news ever! A video surfaced on the band’s Twitter account, proving Jimin is doing just fine. In the 32 second clip, Jimin’s bandmates can be heard sweetly singing happy birthday to him, while dancing and laughing. Sure they may have been stuck on an airplane, but they still found a way to celebrate! Although slightly embarrassed at all the attention, Jimin looked the picture of health in the video!

Jimin’s big day is all but an official holiday at this point, and his band aren’t the only ones helping him celebrate. There were multiple Twitter trends dedicated to him throughout the day, and on top of that, thousands of messages from fans filled the internet! Fans were ready to send love Jimin’s way as soon as the clock hit midnight in Korea! “I hope Jimin is resting, eating a lot and being happy, happy birthday sweetie,” one sweet tweet read.

Jimin’s health issue was first brought to light, when he was forced to cancel an appearance on The Graham Norton Show. Big Hit Entertainment, which represents BTS, released the following statement on Oct. 11: “On the morning of the day of the recording, Jimin began suffering from severe muscle pain in his neck and back, and received medical attention. While Jimin made every effort to take part in the program, including arriving in the studio, the decision was made for Jimin not to take part in the recording due to his condition.” While fans were upset at the time, they are thrilled to see that Jimin is enjoying his big day with a smile on his face!

If there’s any way to celebrate a birthday, it’s on a private jet with your best friends. While Jimin jet sets off with his bandmates, we’re sending all the well wishes his way!