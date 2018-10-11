BTS Army Fear For Jimin’s Health After He Pulls Out Of U.K. TV Show Appearance: ‘Get Well Soon’

BTS’ Jimin couldn’t appear on BBC’s ‘The Graham Norton Show’ on Oct. 11, following the K-Pop group’s two London shows. Here’s why his ‘condition’ made him sit out the taping.

The BTS army faced yet another health scare from one of the K-Pop group’s seven members. Jimin, 22, was scheduled to appear on The Graham Norton Show on Oct. 12, but sat out the recording of the BBC show. Big Hit Entertainment, which represents BTS, released the following statement on Oct. 11: “On the morning of the day of the recording, Jimin began suffering from severe muscle pain in his neck and back, and received medical attention. While Jimin made every effort to take part in the program, including arriving in the studio, the decision was made for Jimin not to take part in the recording due to his condition.” Understandably, fans are concerned over the “severe muscle pain.”

“We love you, Jimin! Take care of yourself, love yourself and get well soon,” one fan tweeted after the news broke. A second fan recalled that Jimin faced another health scare last year. That time, it landed him in the emergency room, and he was unable to perform the choreography at a Macau concert in November of 2017. “Remember it was around last year when jimin’s neck was hurt, and now it happen again please im crying again :( jimin get well soon baby :( please rest a lot okay,” the worried fan tweeted. Another BTS stan pointed out the muscle pains unfortunately arrived right before his birthday, which is on Oct. 13 — he’ll be turning 23! “Jimin, get well soon. Please don’t stress yourself over this. We’ll see you on your birthday,” the fan tweeted, referring to BTS’ upcoming Love Yourself tour stop in Amsterdam.

Jimin, along with his BTS brothers, performed at two sold-out shows at London’s O2 Arena on Oct. 9 and Oct. 10. The BTS army is concerned that the group may be overworking their bodies, especially after fellow member Jungkook, 21, cried on stage at the Oct. 9 show. His injured heel forced him to perform sitting, but fans still chanted his name — it was an incredibly touching moment! But one fan defended Big Hit Entertainment and vouched that the performers are just hard workers! “People are saying that BigHit needs to let BTS rest, but I’m pretty sure that BTS would reject that offer,” the fan tweeted. “You saw the letter. Jimin INSISTED that he joined the boys for the Graham Norton show, but staff convinced him to stay back and rest and recover.”

Jungkook and now Jimin… i hope he'll be okay soon, they're working so hard in this tour and on their strict schedule, their health and safety always come before anything else. Get well soon :(( — -7 💞 (@snowberrytae) October 11, 2018

Along with BTS, A-list guests Whoopi Goldberg, Jamie Dornan, Rosamund Pike and Harry Connick Jr will appear on The Graham Norton Show, which will air on Friday. We wish Jimin a speedy recovery!