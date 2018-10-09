BTS’ Jungkook Breaks Down In Tears After Injury Forces Him To Perform Sitting Down

An injured heel forced BTS’ Jungkook to sit while performing. It made him so emotional, he burst into tears at a London concert on Oct. 9! Watch the touching video as his fellow group members comforted him.

BTS fans in London’s O2 Arena received some bad news on Oct. 9: Jungkook, 21, had to sit out the choreography. But fans still erupted in cheers and chanted the K-Pop group member’s name after it was announced he’d still perform, just sitting down! Whether it was the crowd’s response or he was being too hard on himself, Jungkook appeared so overwhelmed, he had to bury his head in his arms. In an incredibly sweet moment, BTS members rushed up to pat Jungkook on the back! When the singer finally lifted his head, tears were brimming in his eyes, which he dried off with a towel on stage. Just like the London arena, Twitter fans wanted to relay the same message to Jungkook: It’s OK.

“My baby Jungkook please don’t cry don’t feel bad, you work so hard and we appreciate it, we want you to be happy and take care of yourself, we love you so much,” one fan tweeted after watching the concert video, which you can view below. Another fan commended the support Jungkook’s BTS brothers displayed on stage. “As difficult as it was to see Jungkook so upset, it can’t be denied that it’s been incredibly moving to watch 7 people demonstrate love and brotherhood as openly and as wholeheartedly as @BTS_twt did tonight,” the concert attendee tweeted. “They are truly best when they’re together.”

Big Hit Entertainment, the South Korea-based company that represents BTS, released the following statement hours before the concert: “Approximately two hours ago following the rehearsal and sound check, Jung Kook was lightly stretching in the waiting room when he collided with floor furnishings and suffered an injury to his heel. Medical staff immediately responded and performed the necessary treatment. The opinion of the medical team is that while the injury is not serious, performing choreography may do further damage to the injured area. Following the advice of the medical staff, Jung Kook will take part in the performance tonight but remain seated without choreography.”

Jungkook cried when the crowd started chanting his name – he did so well!! @BTS_twt #btslondon pic.twitter.com/NYdNi80taw — Emma Kelly (@TooManyEmmas) October 9, 2018

A minor injury to the heel isn’t going to slow BTS’ roaring success! The K-Pop group will be appearing on the big screen soon, although it’s unclear if they’ll be debuting a feature film or playing footage from their YouTube documentary from March. As we’ve told you, movie posters with the title Burn the Stage, the same name of their documentary, started showing up at theaters around the world!