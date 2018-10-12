BTS’ Jimin Celebrates His 23rd Birthday & Fans Send Major Love & Get Well Wishes — See Tweets

Cheers to 23! BTS’ Jimin celebrates his birthday on Oct. 13, & fans are already showering the K-Pop star with a TON of sweet messages!

Now here’s a reason to celebrate! BTS member Jimin is set to turn 23 on Oct. 13, but in Korea, the clock has already struck midnight. This year, fans threw the ultimate party for the star – on Twitter! Jimin’s biggest supporters showed love on his b-day, and the messages were seriously the sweetest thing ever! “Happy birthday, Jiminie Your smile lights up our universe. I hope you find more reasons to smile everyday,” one fan said in a post. “To our dearest baby boy, happy birthday! I hope you enjoy your day, blessings and eternal happiness is coming for you uwu happy birthday jimin,” another wrote. *Cue the happy tears*

Following Jimin’s health scare on Oct. 11, some fans used the opportunity to send him get well wishes too. “I hope Jimin is resting, eating a lot and being happy, happy birthday sweetie,” one said. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY PARK JIMIN THAT IS SO VERY HANDSOME,CUTE,ETC…. ITS YOUR DAY..I PRAY THAT YOUR OKAY AND HAPPY, another shared on Twitter. It’s so nice to see just how much the BTS Armys care for Jimin! All of the love even had Jimin’s birthday trending on Twitter! Yep – the star got his very own trending Twitter tag, which just might be the best b-day present of all!

Jimin’s health issue was first brought to light one day before he was scheduled to appear on The Graham Norton Show on Oct. 12. Big Hit Entertainment, which represents BTS, released the following statement on Oct. 11: “On the morning of the day of the recording, Jimin began suffering from severe muscle pain in his neck and back, and received medical attention. While Jimin made every effort to take part in the program, including arriving in the studio, the decision was made for Jimin not to take part in the recording due to his condition.” While fans were admittedly upset after reading the statement, it looks like they are all championing for him to get better soon!

The K-Pop group has a lot to celebrate these days! It was just announced that the septet will be premiering their first feature-length film on Nov. 15! Burn the Stage: the Movie will take a look back at the intimate story behind the band’s 2017 Wings tour. Between news of the forthcoming film, and Jimin’s birthday, it’s no wonder the BTS Armys are throwing a full-blown internet party!