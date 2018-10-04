Scott Disick: Why Kourtney Kardashian, 39, Dating Luka Sabbat, 20, Makes Him Jealous

Scott Disick has a 20-year-old GF in Sofia Richie, and now ex Kourtney Kardashian has started dating a 20-year-old herself. We’ve got details on why her baby daddy is jealous of Luka Sabbat.

Kourtney Kardashian has always dated younger men. Even baby daddy Scott Disick, 35, is four years younger than the 39-year-old mother of three. But Kourt’s new guy Luka Sabbat, 20 is literally almost half her age. While Scott has been in a relationship over a year with his own 20-year-old Sofia Richie, he still is less than thrilled with his who the mother of his children is now dating. “Although Scott is in a happy relationship with Sofia, he can’t help but still get a little jealous when he finds out Kourtney is dating somebody new. Scott knows Kourtney has always preferred dating younger guys because it makes her feel empowered, but he doesn’t feel threatened by any of the guys she has dated recently,” a source close to Scott tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Scott thinks they are just boy toys to her and could never take any of them seriously as a potential stepdad to their kids. It would take a very special guy to step into that role and Scott knows Kourtney so well that he doesn’t see that happening anytime soon with the guys she has been dating,” our insider continues.

Kourt actually managed to pull off a long-term relationship with one of her boy toys, as she was with 25-year-old Algerian model Younes Bendjima for 15 months. What started as a French fling turned into a real romance as the couple jet-setted around the globe on exotic vacations. She even brought along her three kids Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3, on their June trip to Capri as they’d bonded with Younes. But his jealousy proved to be and issue, and he publicly shamed Kourt as trolling for likes on Instagram after she posted a pic wearing a thong bikini. That happened in late July and less that two weeks later they were done. Never come between a Kardashian and her social media.

At least Younes was a great big muscled hunk of a man. With Kourt’s youthful looks they made a gorgeous couple. Luka looks every bit his 20 years and his slender frame ads to his youthfulness. But if all she wants right now is boy toy and not a boyfriend, he certainly fits the bill.