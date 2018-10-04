Meghan Markle So Upset Over Sister’s Unfair Attack On Her Mom — Why It’s Hard To Ignore

Meghan Markle is livid that half-sister Samantha dissed her mom Doria Ragland for ‘not being around’ during her daughter’s teenage years. We’ve got details on how she thinks the attack on her mother has gone too far.

Meghan Markle has been constantly dissed by half-sister Samantha Markle for refusing to speak to their father Thomas, 74. But Sam has now brought up the Duchess of Sussex’s mom Doria Ragland‘s parenting ability into her latest tirade. The 37-year-old wife of Prince Harry, 34, can’t believe she went there. “Meghan didn’t think her sister could upset her anymore than she already has but her latest attack on her mother has done it. Meghan is absolutely furious. She’s a very protective person and the awful things Samantha’s putting out about Meghan’s sweet mother has lit a fire in her,” a friend of Meghan’s tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She desperately wants to strike back at Samantha, but Harry has been really calming her down and helping her deal with the family drama. He has always been her rock when her dad was doing upsetting things and he continues to support her now. She feels it is very unfair that Sam can just spew out all these hurtful lies with no consequence. Up until now she’s felt the best way to handle Samantha was to ignore her, but it’s much harder to do when she attacks her mom. Meghan wants to protect her honor,” our insider continues.

Samantha dragged Doria into the Markle family drama in a series of tweets captured by the Daily Mail on Oct. 4. “The world does not know that our dad raised her most of the time without the input of her mother especially from age 12 through high school and he gave her everything she had and is,” Samantha claimed.

She then responded to a follower by all but calling out Doria as an absentee mother. “Glad you love people you don’t even know. But everything that you think you know from tabloids is a lie. Dad pretty much raised her most of her life on his own and Doria was not around very much,” she tweeted. Meghan did live with her father through junior high and high school.

Samantha then claimed that Meghan has ghosted everyone on both sides of her family with the exception of her mom Doria. She even included Meghan’s longtime BFF Ninaki Priddy.”She ghosted both sides of the family and her best friend of 30 years,” Samantha alleged. Ninaki and Meghan had been best friends since the age of two and she was Meg’s Maid of Honor in her first wedding to Trevor Engleson. Before Meghan’s royal wedding, Ninaki in her only interview told the Daily Mail that Meghan ghosted everyone from her prior life in LA after getting the job on Suits in Toronto and later divorced Trevor without warning.