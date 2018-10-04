Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister Slams Duchess’ Mom, Doria: She Barely Raised Meghan

The family drama is never-ending for Meghan Markle. Now, her half-sister is attacking Meghan’s mom, saying she wasn’t there while their father ‘raised Meg pretty much alone.’

Meghan Markle, 37, can’t get a break from her family, can she? It seems that ever since she said “I Do” to Prince Harry, 34, her relatives — especially her father, Thomas Markle, 74, and half-sister, Samantha Markle, 53 – have been throwing shade towards her, both in the press and online. The latest headache came on Oct. 3, when Samantha went on a Twitter tirade that trashed Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland. “My dad is amazing and what the public doesn’t realize is that he even raised her on his own for quite some time especially through high school,” Samantha tweeted. “He has given her everything she has ever had and was always there.”

“The world does not know that our dad raised her most of the time without the input of her mother especially from age 12 through high school and he gave her everything she had and is. She was never raised as an only child. Truth kids! He is amazing and successful,.and Mags lie,” she tweeted. While interacting with followers, Samantha said that Thomas “pretty much raised her most of her life on his own and Doria was not around very much,” and Meghan “spent weekends with Doria but dad took her to school every day and picked her up she shared time between them but most of it was with our dad and after 12 it was full time with him as a single dad. He did more for her than anyone her whole life.”

The world does not know that our dad raised her most of the time without the input of her mother especially from age 12 through high school and he gave her everything she had and is. She was never raised as an only child. Truth kids! He is amazing and successful,.and Mags lie. — Samantha Markle (@SammyMarkle64) October 3, 2018

Glad you love people you don’t even know. But everything that you think you know from tabloids is a lie. Dad pretty much raised her most of her life on his own and Doria was not around very much. — Samantha Markle (@SammyMarkle64) October 4, 2018

On one hand, it makes sense that Samantha would want to defend her father. On the other hand, these tweets probably won’t help mend the fractured relationship between Meghan, Samantha and Thomas. Samantha arrived in London in late September in an attempt to meet with Meghan, as previous attempts to arrange a one-on-one meeting went unanswered. While in the U.K., Samantha appeared on the British talk show Jeremy Vine, in which she admitted she felt hurt that Meghan didn’t invite her family to the royal wedding.

She also apologized for her public outbursts – remember, Samantha once called her sister “Cruella Deville” in a nasty tweet – but Meghan wasn’t buying it. The Duchess of Sussex has “no desire to resume any kind of relationship” with her half-sister, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, adding that Meghan doesn’t really think Samantha’s apology was sincere.