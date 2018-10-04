Bella Hadid’s Diet — Her Nutritionist On Exactly What She Eats To Rock Lingerie Year Round

Bella Hadid has stunned in lingerie for both the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and the Savage X Fenty show, which took place during September’s New York Fashion Week. Here’s exactly what she eats for that hot body.

Nutritionist Dr. Charles Passler works with celebs like Bella Hadid, Adriana Limaand Naomi Watts, and makes sure they are bikini ready 24/7. “[I keep them] on point all the time,” he told PEOPLE. “What it’s really about is teaching them how to change their lifestyle into a lifestyle that allows them to maintain their goals that they’re trying to achieve, whether it’s sleeping better, or weight, exercising and hydrating.” For Bella specifically, he designed a high fat, high protein diet that is low in carbs.

“It’s adequate protein, adequate fat, and lots and lots and lots of non-starchy vegetables. That is typically the most bulletproof, easiest, soundproof way to make sure that somebody stays on track.” He continued, “If you eat a lot of carbohydrates, with your protein and your fat, the body’s going to use the carbohydrates for fuel first. The body loves using carbs for fuel. So the body’s going to soak up all of those carbs, and if then you don’t need any more fuel, the body’s going to just turn the extra calories from the fat and the protein into body fat.”

You may think that eating carbs will give you energy, but it’s actually the opposite. “By eliminating the carbohydrates, and consuming the protein and the fat,” Dr. Passler says, “it not only keeps your calories down, but it keeps your energy stable.” Omegas, like those found in salmon, are super important for any nutrition plan. “A diet that has better fish and better fats like salmon, can be beneficial, and the other thing to eat is healthy fats from avocado and healthy fats from nuts. Healthy fats satiates, healthy fats feed the brain and healthy fats give you a long term type of energy.”