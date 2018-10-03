15 Celebs Who Look Sexy With Their Hair Pushed Back: Kim K &, Of Course, ‘Mean Girls’ Jonathan Bennett

Cue the ‘Mean Girls’ lines! — Because these celebs look sexy with their hair pushed back! See Kim Kardashian and more stars who look mighty fine with the wet, slicked back hairstyle!

Not only is it October 3rd, 2018, but it’s also Wednesday. — You know what that means? If you haven’t seen Mean Girls (which would be a complete tragedy), on Wednesday’s, we wear pink. Yes, we’re quoting the cultural phenomenon that is Mean Girls, which entered our lives in 2004.

But, why are we quoting the film? — Today marks the anniversary of one of the most famous lines in the film, which got us thinking about quote made by the villain, Regina George. Remember the scene at the cafeteria table, when she looked at Cady Heron and said, “Cady will you please tell him his hair looks sexy pushed back?” Regina was referring to her boyfriend (played by Jonathan Bennett), whose hair she purposely stroked in front of Cady, because Cady had a crush on him.

Recently, Bennett visited the HollywoodLife offices in New York, where he reminisced about his role as Regina’s boyfriend, Aaron Samuels. So, in honor of everything we just mentioned, we rounded up the best photos of other celebrities rocking the epic hairstyle. You’d be surprised about how many stars who’ve jumped on the slicked-back trend.

Take a look through our attached gallery to see Bennet, Kim Kardashian, Sofia Richie and more stars who’ve stunned with their hair slicked back!