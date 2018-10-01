Jennifer Lopez Vs Beyonce — Who Rocked Skintight Sequin Jumpsuit Better? PICS

Saturday night fever! Both of these lovely ladies rocked sequins as they performed for their fans on Saturday, Sept. 29. Who wore the sequin look better?

This is basically an impossible showdown because we love both Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce more than anything! Jennifer Lopez, 49, wore Tom Ford‘s liquid leggings and top in rose gold for her FINAL Jennifer Lopez: All I Have show in Las Vegas on Sept. 29. The sequin halter top showed off her insane arm muscles at the after-party. She paired the sexy outfit with big hoops and sky high stilettos. “How lucky am I that I have something that is so hard to say goodbye to,” Jennifer said as she took a final bow after the show. We are seriously going to miss her in Vegas!

On the same night, fashion stylist Zerina Akers dressed Beyonce, 37, in a silver sequin Vivienne Westwood and it was a show-stopping look! Not only was the sequin jumpsuit skintight, but there was a long cape that was flowing in the wind, and absolutely breathtaking! She wore this for her Santa Clara, Calif. concert! There are only two shows left for her On The Run II tour, and we love that she keeps the surprises coming until the very end! In the stage lights, she was shimmering and looked absolutely gorgeous!

We’ll never be able to decide who wore it better. Both have amazing sex appeal. Jennifer oozes confidence in anything and everything she wears. Beyonce always slays the stage, whether she’s wearing a tight leotard, girly ruffles, denim shorts, or this curve-hugging sequin jumpsuit. We bow down to both of these women!