Pete Davidson Winks When Adam Driver Tries Asking Him About Ariana Grande In ‘SNL’ Opening Monologue

Adam Driver tried to get some deets on Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande’s engagement during the opening monologue on ‘SNL’! Watch it right here!

In the driver’s seat once again at Studio 8H, Adam Driver began his episode of SNL with an opening monologue that tackled the hardest part of coming back from a summer hiatus: hearing what all the cast members did during their break. While Driver’s internal monologue shows he dreads this small talk, he actually is concerned with Pete Davidson‘s summer for one various obvious reason: Ariana Grande. Driver says that Pete’s summer is “the only summer” he really wants to hear about. And Pete’s response? A wink, of course. Watch Driver’s epic monologue below.

We knew it was going to be hilarious based on the promo that Kate McKinnon “ruined.” After repeatedly calling back over and over again to his Aladdin sketch, the teaser took a break from having Driver sing “I can show you the world” and had Kate “crash” the promo revealing she secretly wanted to be in that sketch.

Of course, another promo had Kanye West wearing a MAGA hat alongside Adam and Kenan Thompson. While Kenan said Kanye “had that look,” and Driver asked him, “What are you up to, Kanye,” Ye remained completely quiet. We’ll keep you posted on Kanye’s sure to be momentous performance.

