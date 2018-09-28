Mariah Carey Got Face-Swapped With ‘Halloween’s Michael Myers & It’s Now The Scariest Meme Of 2018

This is truly terrifying yet totally hilarious. Someone created a wild meme of Michael Myers’ ‘Halloween’ mask from the horror films and swapped it onto Mariah Carey’s face and they look SO much alike!

It’s Mariah Scary! Somebody has created one of the best memes of the year and it will haunt your dreams. They took Mariah Carey‘s face and superimposed it onto Michael Myers creepy dead-face mask from the Halloween horror films with total precision and now it’s become an epic meme. The original started with the mask matching up really closely to Mariah’s own nose, cheekbones and lips with the eyes darkened out. Pretty soon others realized that there is an eery resemblance between the horror film character and the 48-year-old diva.

Others started making their own versions of scary Mariah with the mask on from other photos of the singer. Someone even switched things up and put Mariah’s eyes into the Michael Myers’ mask. Another took the mask and put it onto a picture of Mimi in a cleavage baring red gown with windswept hair. The meme took off like wildfire on Twitter and people are shocked that they never noticed the similarity.

One person tweeted, “Okay but I’ve never seen Mariah Carey and Michael Myers in the same room at the same time, so explain that.” Another responded “Mariah Carey really does resemble Michael Myers and I’m upset with twitter for bringing this to my attention.” Someone else tweeted “Just heard about how Mariah Carey looks like Michael Myers and i cannot believe my eyes…”

I was really looking forward to the new Halloween movie until I realised how Michael Myers looks like Mariah Carey, I can’t take him serious anymore pic.twitter.com/gDhQa3rEF0 — Garwain (@Garwain) September 28, 2018

Damn yall weren't joking when you said Mariah Carey looks like Michael Myers pic.twitter.com/vywfNdMabM — Lust For Life (@DerekGaga) September 26, 2018

Some people decided to use some of her songs as puns in their captions, with one reading “Hallowe-BELONG TOGETHERRRRR.” But mostly it brought Twitter users pure joy. “I’ve been laughing at that Mariah Carey/Michael Myers meme for 5 minutes PLS SEND HELP,” one user wrote. Another thought it was the ultimate compliment to the music superstar, writing “Mariah Carey really is the Michael Myers of the Music Industry – the original, the masterpiece, the pioneer, OFTEN IMITATED NEVER DUPLICATED, IMMORTAL, SKINNY, SLAYING PEOPLE’S LIVES FOR 30 YEARS.” Ok, that user officially wins the Mimi vs. Michael face-off on Twitter.