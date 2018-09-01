Mariah Carey Shows Off Her Tiny Waist In Revealing Bodice As She Returns To Stage After 50lb. Weight Loss

Mariah Carey took to Instagram on Aug. 31 to show off her amazing smaller figure in a pink bodysuit with fringe as she got ready backstage for her show in Las Vegas.

Mariah Carey, 48, looked better than ever when she showed off a tiny waist and sexy cleavage in a bright pink bodysuit with fringe on Aug. 31. The singer took to Instagram to post a video of herself getting ready in the revealing show outfit and her huge weight loss was clearly taking center stage. “Last touches 💋 #TheButterflyReturns @caesarspalace@kristoferbuckle @see_miles,” she captioned the video. The talented star was getting her hair done in the video before her performance at Caesers Palace as she excitingly yelled out to the camera, “Vegas, baby! Vegas!” The Butterfly Returns residency shows will keep her busy all the way through Feb. 2019 so it was great to see her having fun and getting ready to do what she does best with a gorgeous bod!

Mariah’s been using her social media to flaunt her fit body ever since her amazing transformation and we can’t say we blame her! Whether she’s having fun with her twins or strutting her stuff on stage, the lady sure knows how to work it and look good while doing so! After being in the industry for so many years, Mariah has continued to reinvent herself and proved she has staying power with her mega success.

Before she recently took the stage, the songbird had an eventful summer when she went on vacation with her hunky boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, 35. She posed for a sexy photo with him while wearing a tiny dress and they looked truly in love!

We can’t wait to see more pics and videos of Mariah and her amazing body. She’s inspired many fans out there who want to lose weight through her confidence and determination. We’re glad to see her happy and singing!