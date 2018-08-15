Mariah Carey, 48, Flaunts Her Huge Cleavage In Skintight Body Suit After Dropping 30 Lbs.

Mariah Carey looked incredible in two new Instagram photos that showed off her flattering figure in a wet suit after tremendously losing over 30 lbs.

Mariah Carey, 48, is loving her body and she has every reason to! The gorgeous singer took to Instagram on Aug. 15 to post two new photos of herself looking a lot thinner after losing 30 lbs. One stunning pic showed Mariah sporting braids and flaunting her cleavage while the other showed her posing with her adorable mini-me seven-year-old daughter, Monroe, on a boat. “Resting on the boat and counting down the days until #TheButterflyReturns comes back to Vegas! See you 8.31 😎🦋🎙️,” Mariah captioned her eye-catching pic.

The pics come from a vacation that Mariah’s been on with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka. The songstress has been enjoying herself before she hits the stage again at the Colosseum on Aug. 31. She’ll play six more shows before concluding on Sept. 10 and then going off to Asia in Oct. for her #1’s tour where she’s set to play 13 shows, including some in Taiwan, Japan and Indonesia.

Mariah’s worked hard to look fit by staying on a healthy diet without sugar with the help of a nutritionist. She also reportedly underwent a gastric sleeve operation in Nov. 2017 so she’s looking thinner than ever! Mariah’s been pretty open about her weight fluctuation over the years and we have to admit that her new look is giving us serious ’90’s vibes! She looks absolutely fantastic!

As a regular performer and full-time mom, Mariah’s life is busier than ever so it’s great to see her spending some time enjoying the summer. We can’t wait to see her do what she does best when she’s back on stage showing off her talent to her many fans.