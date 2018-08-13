Mariah Carey is reminding us of how hard she’s working to reach her late ’90s curves in this new vacation pic she posted on Aug. 12. See the before and after pictures, here!

Mariah Carey, 48, is continuing to drop pounds in the double digits! The pop icon is currently soaking up the sun on a yacht before her next performance for her Las Vegas Residency The Butterfly Returns at the Caesars Palace Colosseum. And she used the opportunity to flaunt her vacay bod on Aug. 12, as she posed for a pic in a snug maxi dress, and that red giraffe print clung to her curves in all the right places. Her boyfriend and personal backup dancer, Bryan Tanaka, 35, also helpfully showed off his boo’s slimmer figure by hiking up her thigh. We’re stunned to see an even tinier Mariah, considering we just reported that she appeared to lose nearly 40 lbs. on June 10!

Mimi’s best kept secret is obviously continuing to work for her. Even though the singer reportedly underwent gastric sleeve surgery in Nov. 2017, which removes about 75 percent of the stomach, according to Columbia University’s Department of Surgery, the alleged procedure isn’t the sole reason she’s seeing the results that she’s seeing. “Mariah has been working with a personal trainer and a nutritionist to shed pounds and get her body back to amazing shape,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on June 7. “Mariah loves smoked salmon and capers, so she eats a lot of that lean protein, but the secret to her success has been the one thing she cut out almost completely, and that is processed sugar.” Going cold turkey on processed sugar meant Mariah said goodbye to bread, carbs and sweets like chocolate, the source added. Wine was the one exception.

Being the focal point of the pop industry, Mariah was the brunt of weight gain critics after giving birth to her twins Monroe and Moroccan Cannon, 7, on April 30, 2011. The mother of two, who’s been performing since 1990, didn’t stop going on stage even after giving birth to her daughters. As you can see below, Mariah understandably gained post-pregnancy weight, but not everyone gave her slack. We just hope she’s not putting too much pressure on herself to achieve a perfect hourglass figure, and therefore losing focus on her talent – impossibly high notes!

At the debut of her The Butterfly Returns residency, Mariah, whom The Guiness Book of World Records once decreed hit recorded music’s highest note ever in 2003, was caught lip-syncing in Las Vegas on July 5!