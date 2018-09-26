Kim Kardashian Disses Kourtney’s Voice & Her Big Sis Fires Back: Is Their Feud Back on?

Here we go, again. Kim Kardashian had some harsh words for her sister on Twitter, and Kourtney clapped right back! See their fiery exchange.

Can Kim Kardashian, 37, & Kourtney Kardashian, 39, just play nice? Following a vicious spat in the season premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim has taken yet another shot at her older sister! The reality star took to Twitter on Sept. 23 to express her disdain for her sister’s voice. “I hate how @kourtneykardash says issues. She like drags it,” Kim tweeted out to her 23 million followers. Aw, poor Kourt!

Don’t worry though – Kourtney isn’t one to be pushed around, and she shot right back at her sister! “Oh wow hate is a strong word. Let’s be positive today shall we?!” she Tweeted back, insinuating that Kim was being negative. The exchange comes after the two sisters had a massive blowout on an episode of their show back in August. The drama-filled episode aired on Aug. 5, but bad blood continued to spew for days after, due to the fact Kim harshly called Kourtney “the least interesting to look at.” Ouch! “We all have our own priorities. Mine is being a mother,” Kourtney later Tweeted, insinuating that Kim’s priorities are elsewhere. Now, just when we thought this feud had settled, these two are back at each other’s throats!

On the other hand, it looks like Kim is trying to reconcile at least a few of her relationships. She and her hubby Kanye West have made several valiant efforts at repairing their relationship with Beyoncé and Jay-Z. After Ye posted a photo of The Carters on his Instagram page on Sept. 20, Kim showed up to the couple’s concert just three days later! A source close to Kim told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s thrilled Kanye and Jay-Z’s feud is over with.”Kim has been hoping that her relationship with Beyonce will have a chance to blossom now that Kanye and Jay-Z are on good terms again,” our source said. “She would love to have a closer friendship with Beyonce, but she’s not going to push anything. Kim is proud, she’s waiting for Beyonce to make the first move.”

If only Kim was as ready to make amends with Kourt as she is with Beyoncé! We’ll keep you posted on how the feud between these two sisters continues to pan out.