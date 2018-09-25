Chrissy Teigen Admits She Slept With John Legend On The 1st Date & Reveals How It Went Down

There’s no shame in having sex on the first date — just ask Chrissy Teigen! The model dished on ‘closing the deal’ with John Legend on the first day they met in a new interview. Watch here!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend wasted NO time getting intimate with one another after meeting on the set of his music video for “Stereo” in 2007. “I closed the deal the first [night],” Chrissy admitted on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Sept. 24. “We were on a music video set all day together, and then I went to one of his shows, and…yeah!” As we all know, it turned into a success story for the pair. They got engaged in Dec. 2011, then tied the knot in Sept. 2013. Now, they have two kids together, Luna, 2, and Miles, 4 months.

Things aren’t quite as wild in the pair’s relationship these days as it was on that first date, though! One fan even called in and asked how “freaky” Chrissy and John got after he became an EGOT winner earlier this month…and Chrissy gave a very honest response. “What’s the lowest amount of freaky?” she laughed. “We didn’t do anything. I lost my voice, I had to tape an episode of Lip Sync Battle, and then we had In N’ Out. We didn’t do anything!”

John made history by becoming the first black man to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award. He has ten Grammy Awards to his name, won the Oscar for Best Original Song for co-writing “Glory” from Selma in 2015, took home the Tony for co-producing the Broadway show Jitney in 2017, and completed the feat with an Emmy for co-producing Jesus Christ Superstar in 2018. He is just one of 15 people to score an EGOT.