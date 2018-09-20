Porsha Williams’ Sister Is ‘Thrilled’ For Her Pregnancy: ‘RHOA’ Star Will Be An ‘Amazing Mother’

Porsha Williams’ sister, Lauren, is ready to do all she can to help the ‘RHOA’ star throughout her pregnancy, which was announced on Sept. 19, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned!

Porsha Williams, 37, is going to be a mom! There’s one person who’s especially thrilled by the news — her sister, Lauren! She’s ready to dish out the pregnancy advice after giving birth to her daughter, Baleigh, in 2016. After Porsha confirmed the pregnancy news to People on Sept. 19, we learned that the Real Housewives of Atlanta star won’t have to go through her trimesters alone. “Lauren couldn’t be more thrilled for Porsha’s pregnancy and is super excited to become an aunt,” a source close to Lauren, who’s six years Porsha’s junior, EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. Lauren was so thrilled, she even reposted the news to her Instagram the same day and wrote below, “Yay!! Issa baby on the way! 👶🏽🎀.” We particularly loved one hashtag Lauren used: #AuntLo. So cute!

However, the RHOA‘s star also used a sad hashtag, writing, #lifeaftermiscarriage. Her little sister is referring to the miscarriage Porsha suffered six years ago, but Lauren plans to help her older sister any way she can. “Lauren is already the mother to her own adorable little girl, Baleigh, and can’t wait for her daughter to have a cousin to play with,” our source continues. “Since Lauren has already been through a pregnancy and raising a baby, she plans on giving all her advice and support to Porsha throughout her pregnancy and even once the baby is born,” our source adds. “Lauren can’t wait to share all her tips and tricks, but she already knows what an amazing mother Porsha is going to make.”

Porsha, who will welcome her first child with boyfriend Dennis McKinley, was a bit more scared than Lauren following news of the pregnancy. “When I found out I was pregnant, I was excited [but] I had mixed feelings,” she told People. “The other feeling that I had beside excitement was fear. I’ve had a miscarriage before in my past, which I’ve also been open about because I suffer with fibroids and had to have a myomectomy. So just the fear of, ‘Is the baby going to be okay? Will I make it full term?’ All those questions that you ask if you’ve had a miscarriage before.”

Porsha continued to explain that she’ll be able to wrap her “mind around actually becoming a mommy” once she knows the baby will be “fine.” We’re confident Lauren will keep her sister reassured through every step! If you haven’t been watching RHOA through the years, Porsha and future Aunt Lo are two peas in a pod. “Lauren and I always had a really good relationship. I mean, we’re six years apart, so I had to give her time to grow up and catch up to me because I was already an adult right there and she was just this little, aggravating teenager,” Porsha explained in a Bravo clip, posted on Dec. 8, 2017. “But I could not wait for her to turn 21 because it was like, ‘Oh, now we can hang out.’ So now we’re best friends. But of course, when she was still using me to throw parties in my condo, it was like, ‘OK, the irritating little sister.'”