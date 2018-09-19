Dennis McKinley: 5 Things To Know About Porsha Williams’ BF Who She’s Expecting A Baby With

‘RHOA’ star, Porsha Williams is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Dennis McKinley! But, who is he? — Here’s 5 fast facts about him!

Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Porsha Williams, 37, is pregnant! After much speculation, the reality star confirmed she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend, Dennis McKinley, on September 19. The good news came six years after Williams suffered a miscarriage. — Check out five facts about her boyfriend, Dennis!

1. Dennis McKinley is an entrepreneur. — It’s unclear where he works or what he exactly does for a living, but we do know that he’s sensitive. “I believe he’s probably shed more tears during the process than me,” Williams told People of McKinley. “It’s just the sweetest moment of my life right now.” McKinley actually found out his girlfriend was expecting on his birthday in late July!

2. This is the first child for McKinley. — Porsha revealed the news when she gushed over him during the same interview (mentioned above). “The thought of me getting that blessing after praying for it for so long and getting that blessing with someone who is just as excited as me — it’s Dennis’ first child, just like me — and it’s something we’ve both always wanted … It’s like a dream come true,” she told the site.

3. He began dating Porsha this past year (2018). — However, they’ve known each other for years. Porsha came clean about their romance back in June on social media.

4. You’ll see him on the upcoming season of RHOA. — McKinley will appear on the 11th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, according to Bravo. Porsha has even previously dropped the words “wedding” and “bells.” So, could a proposal be in her future on the show? — We’ll have to wait and see!

5. Porsha’s pregnancy was not planned. — “The pregnancy came from the left, but it definitely has brought us closer together because you realize when it sets in that you are actually bringing a life to this world, that you have become family overnight,” Porsha said. “So now a lot of the things that we had talked about are a reality, and we work really hard at wanting to be a good couple and build a strong foundation for our new family that we’re going to have. ”