Tiny Furious As Fans Speculate T.I. & Meek Mill Are Feuding Over Bernice Burgos

Not again! T.I. and Meek Mill had some words, leading some fans to think Tip’s rumored ex-side chick, Bernice Burgos, is back in the picture. Unsurprisingly, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY heard that Tiny’s pissed!

Did Troubleman get in “trouble” again? A cryptic, huffy exchange between Meek Mill, 31, and “Troubleman31” aka T.I., 37, had some fans guessing that it had something to do with Tip’s alleged side chick, Bernice Burgos, 36. After it seemed Tip and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, had put his infidelity behind them, this happened – and she’s seeing red! “Tiny is furious over Meek’s exchange with T.I. online,” a source close to Tiny EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com.

“She does not understand what Meek is talking about, but her gut tells her it is not good and she wants answers,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. “Tiny made T.I. promise a long time ago that Bernice Burgos would never pop up again, and now this situation has Tiny freaking out. She sees what fans online are saying and it is breaking her heart to be involved with this nonsense again.” T.I. and Bernice’s rumored 2017 fling pushed his marriage to Tiny close to the breaking point. While Tip hasn’t stayed on the straight and narrow, it seemed like Bernice had been kicked to the curb – until now.

“Tiny is pressing TI to know what the hell is going on,” the source adds, “while T.I. is doing his best to defuse the situation and explain that it is all a big misunderstanding.” Some clarity would be appreciated. This whole scandal started when Meek posted a picture of himself to his Instagram, captioning the shot with “Don’t come to me about no ho!” T.I. responded on the post with “TUH,” and an angry face emoji, indicating that there was some trouble brewing between these “Jefe” collaborators. While some fans speculated that the “ho” in question might have been Nicki Minaj, most suggested that it was Bernice.

Meek seemingly responded to the speculation with an Instagram Story message that was 100% Philly speak. “You can’t cuff a Jawn one ya close homies dunked already that’s a rule dawg.” Basically, Mr. Mill is saying that it would be highly irregular and against social protocol to pursue a romantic relationship with a person who was previously engaged with a close confidant. Wonder if that put Tiny’s fears to rest? Probably not. So long as Bernice is even remotely connected with Tip, Tiny’s going to be on edge — but after how he betrayed her, can you blame Tiny?