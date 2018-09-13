Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Enjoying ‘Non-Stop’ Baby-Making Sex — Pregnant Yet? The Truth

The royals are getting down to (dirty) business! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting freaky when an app tells them to, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out why, here!

There’s baby fever in Kensington Palace! Meghan Markle, 37, and Prince Harry, 33, haven’t even been married for a full four months, and are already trying for a new royal family member. And they’re being efficient about it, thanks to a practical app! “Harry is having the best time of his life with his new bride. Meghan and Harry are enjoying non-stop baby-making sex at all hours of the day,” a source close to the royals EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. “Meghan has an app on her phone that tracks of her fertility, so when she is most likely to conceive, her and Harry make the most of their time together.”

So fret not, no lovemaking session is in vain! “That means in the mornings, afternoons and at night, they make time for love with a baby being the goal…and Harry is not complaining at all,” our insider adds. So, have the prince and the Duchess of Sussex received any fruit for their labor? The loose fit of Meghan’s dress at the 100 Days to Peace Gala in London on Sept. 6 sparked pregnancy rumors, and we’d also like to point out that her cheeks were glowing! Is it maternity or a popping highlighter? Our insider reveals the truth: “There may not be a bun in her oven yet, but they are having fun trying.” Well, at least Meghan and Harry get an A for effort!

But the royals are having sex on their own watch…or app, in this case. They’re not letting pregnancy rumors pressure them into becoming parents. That’s because they’re not listening, in the first place! “[Meghan] and Harry really don’t pay much attention to all the rumors as they accept that it’s just part and parcel of being who they are,“ another source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to us on Sept. 10. “Meghan knows that everything she wears right now is going to be analyzed for pregnancy ‘signs’ and ‘clues’ as is the way she styles her hair and the way she acts in public – she already has her every move scrutinized though so she’s starting to get used to that whole side of things at last!”