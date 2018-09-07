Exclusive
Drake ‘Offended & Disrespected’ After Kanye West’s Latest Diss: Will He Clap Back?

Is Drake pissed over Kanye West’s dig at him in ‘I Love It’? A source close to Drake told HL EXCLUSIVELY about his reaction to the potential diss.

It looks like the reconciling between Kanye West and Drake may officially be over. Despite a very profuse apology over all the shade between himself and Drake, Kanye recently released the track “I Love It” (featuring Lil Pump) that may contain a reference to Drake’s lovechild Adonis. A source close to Drake told us EXCLUSIVELY that he’s bothered by the alleged reference. “Kanye has put Drake in a tough spot, yet again,” our source said. “Even though the lyrics in Kanye and Lil Pump’s song are vague everyone in the industry’s buzzing that it’s about Drake and that bugs the hell out of him. Drake is in a weird place at the top of the rap game, where everyone thinks any subtle diss is automatically about him, so he ends up taking it personally. He feels he has a target on his back and everyone is to take shots at him, even Kanye, which is a tough place to be, always watching your own back. Drake feels offended and disrespected yet again.” In case you need some catching up to speed, Kanye rapped in “I Love It”, “How you start a family? The condom slipped up.”

In terms of Drake’s potential response to all this, he’s got some potential dirt on Kanye — but that doesn’t mean he’ll go through with a diss track. “Drake knows all kinds of inside secrets and troubling information on Kanye, but he does not want to go there and clap back at him,” our source went on to say. “Drake is doing his best to manage his temper and not start a full on war with Kanye or anyone.”

In the end, Drake wants peace with Kanye… but he’s still ready to go to war if needed. “Drake wants to rise above the negative energy around him and focus on his own career and family,” our source continued. “But if Kanye, or anyone else in the rap game keeps coming after Drake, he is not afraid to defend himself by any means necessary, which could get ugly real fast.”