Melania & Donald Trump Think Don Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle Can Win President & First Lady In 2024 Election

Melania and Donald Trump hope to keep his namesake in the White House in 2024, and they think Don Jr.’s GF Kimberly Guilfoyle is the perfect person to help him become president.

Donald Trump intends to stay in the White House for two full terms, and without the Democrats having any front-running candidates for 2020, he’ll probably get his wish. The 72-year-old and wife Melania want to see the presidency stay in the Trump name and think now that Donald Jr. has a politically savvy girlfriend in Kimberly Guilfoyle, 49, they’ll become the next Commander in Chief and First Lady. “Melania was incredibly sad when Donald Jr.’s marriage ended, she really liked Vanessa and had grown close to the kids too over the year. But as soon as Melania saw Donald Jr. and Kimberly together she knew they are perfect for each other,” a source close to the Slovenian beauty tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Vanessa is a great mom, but she lacks the political savvy and ambition that Kimberly has, and with Donald Jr.'s desire to run for office in the future, having somebody like Kimberly by his side will be a huge asset," our insider continues. Before becoming a host for Fox News, the former attorney was once first lady of San Francisco. She was married to then-Mayor Gavin Newsom, 50, from 2001-2006 and played a big hand in his campaign. She's already positioned herself well politically after leaving Fox, becoming the Vice Chairwoman of the Republican PAC America First Action.

George H.W. and son George W. occupying the White House, but they didn’t manage it back to back like the Trumps are hoping to do. “Melania also really likes Kimberly, she’s got a very easy charm about her, and they have a lot in common so they never run out of conversation. Donald thoroughly approves of Kimberly, he thinks she’s a real smart cookie, and would make a great addition to the family. Donald’s always thinking big picture, and he’s already planning for the future, he thinks that with Kimberly as his wife , Donald Jr. could realistically make a run for president in the 2024 elections, and easily win,” our source adds. The Bush family managed to create a political dynasty with father. and son. occupying the White House, but they didn’t manage it back to back like the Trumps are hoping to do.