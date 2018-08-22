Bethenny Frankel’s ‘RHONY’ Reunion Dress Could Be Your Dream Wedding Dress

Leave it to the ‘Real Housewives of New York’ to make their reunion a black tie affair. We’ve got all the details on Bethenny’s GORGEOUS ball gown!

The Real Housewives of New York City gathered together for their season 10 reunion, which aired on August 22, and Bethenny Frankel looked like a princess in a starry ball gown. The gorgeous gown showed off her cleavage so much that in fact, Ramona Singer called out her “fake t*ts.” Ok then! Back to that amazing dress! She stunned in a Willowby by Watters gown! The style is the Orion. The A-line dress is described as “a deep v-neck gown steals the spotlight with Estrella tulle covered in an infinite number of gold and silver sequin stars.”

Bethenny made the dress slightly custom by lining the skirt — normally it comes sheer, and totally sexy! Bethenny looks absolutely flawless in this dress, and I have to say, it’s the perfect wedding dress! The ethereal, romantic gown would be perfect for a beach ceremony or a black tie soirée. It’s so versatile! If I wasn’t already married, this would definitely be on my short list for THE dress! Simply stunning.

Bethenny paired the look with a soft pink lip, a smokey eye and textured ponytail. She also wore a diamond necklace and drop earrings. The dress ranges from $1,995 — $2,445 depending on the retailer and what you choose to customize. Along with the fabulous fashion, you KNOW you can count on major drama at that reunion! Host Andy Cohen teased on his Instagram, “#RHONY REUNION STARTS TONIGHT! (Sorry for the caps, but it’s major you guys..)” We can’t wait!