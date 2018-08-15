‘RHONY’s Ramona Singer Slams Bethenny Frankel For Having ‘Fake Tits’ In Explosive Reunion Clip

The ‘RHONY’ reunion is going to be intense! In a new teaser for the episode, Ramona Singer claims Bethenny Frankel has ‘fake tits’ while going off on her co-star. Watch the wild video here!

The Real Housewives of New York reunion trailer promises a lot of drama! Bravo released its first teaser of season 10, and the women get so intense with one another that even Andy Cohen loses it. At the center of it all is Bethenny Frankel who is not on great terms with the rest of the group. At one point, Ramona Singer gets so mad while speaking to her that she full on insults her by yelling, “Don’t say a f**king thing with your fake tits!” Harsh!

For the record, Bethenny has opened up about getting breast implants in 2005. However, she quickly realized that the minor lift wasn’t what she wanted since her boobs “were still saggy,” she revealed in a 2011 interview, according to Huffington Post. When she joined the RHONY cast in 2008 though, she had her implants taken out and her surgeon gave her the lift she originally wanted.

But slamming a co-star’s decade-old boob job wasn’t the only volatile moment in the clip promoting the Aug. 22 episode. While Bethenny was prepping backstage for the reunion, she admitted that she felt like she was about to battle the other ladies. “This is like Game of Thrones. I’m like the mother of dragons fighting multiple blondes,” she joked. “You know, make the first one count.” She definitely had a point because later in the clip, everyone started screaming over each other while insulting Bethenny as she was trying to answer a question. This is where Andy had to step in and scream, “I want to hear her f**king answer!”

The three-part Real Housewives of New York City season 10 begins Aug 22 at 8:00pm ET on Bravo.