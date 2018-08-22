Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Secretly Married For 6 Mos.? Report Claims They’re In Wedded Bliss

Wait, did Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani tie the knot when no one was looking? The two are reportedly already husband and wife, having gotten married in a secret ceremony on his ranch!

Surprise! In a year that has seen so many surprise engagements, it seems Blake Shelton, 42, and Gwen Stefani, 49, one-upped everyone by having a surprise wedding! The two got married in March, insiders tell Star magazine, and for the past six months, the two have kept their marriage a secret! The alleged wedding took place at Blake’s Tishomingo, Oklahoma ranch, at a “small gazebo by the lake,” where 45 friends and family members watched. “It was super intimate. Not even locals in Tish knew it was happening,” an insider tells Star.

“It was the most perfect day,” the source says. “Simple and full of love. You could tell these two are soulmates. Blake shed a few tears during the ceremony – he’s a big softy at heart.” Gwent’s dress was “a gorgeous fitted pure white” number “It was nothing over the top, just like the ceremony itself.” Among the witnessed seeing these two reportedly get wed were Gwen’s parents – Dennis and Patti – and her three kids, Kingston, 12, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 4. Supposedly, Blake had Gwen’s family fly into Oklahoma’s Durant airport, before they were ferried to his 2,000-acre hunting ranch.

Guests for this secret ceremony, according to Star, enjoyed a few days of hunting, fishing, and dirt bike riding in the lead-up to the nuptials. “There were cookouts and campfires, and Blake showed off his own herds of deer, antelope and wildebeests,” the source says. “Aside from the custom-made gazebo and glamping facilities, everything else was done in house.” The wedding “wouldn’t have cost them much more than $20,000,” the source says, “which is surprising, but that’s the kind of low-key life they enjoy together.” What’s really a surprise is that Star reports Blake’s ex, Miranda Lambert, 34, “even sent a congratulatory text when she heard the rumors! There’s no hard feelings.”

While the idea that 45 people have been able to keep Gwen and Blake’s marriage a secret for half a year seems crazy, 2018 is the year where that kind of madness happens all the time. After all, Cardi B and Offset pulled of the same stunt. The couple was married in September 2017, one month before he “proposed” to her. The two were secretly married for nine months before Offset inadvertently let the cat out of the bad at the BET Awards by calling Cardi “my wife.” So, along with that and all the surprise engagements – Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas – could Blake and Gwen really be married?