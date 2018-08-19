32 Most Revealing VMAs Red Carpet Outfits Of All-Time: J. Lo, Nicki Minaj & More

The VMAs are nearly upon us, and there’s sure to be some SEXY looks on the red carpet! Stars have certainly dared to bare in the past, and we’re looking back at the most revealing looks of all-time ahead of the 2018 show.

With the 2018 Video Music Awards just one day away, we’re doing a major fashion throwback to the sexiest looks from years’ past! Jennifer Lopez, 49, is known for her BOLD red carpet choices, and she took things to a WHOLE new level when she attended the 2014 VMAs. The gorgeous singer rocked a sparkling silver dress, which featured cutouts all throughout her midsection, along with a thigh-high slit. Her abs were totally visible between the fabric, and her toned left leg was also on full display. J.Lo will be the star of the night in 2018, as she’s receiving the Video Vanguard Award, so expect another super hot look this time around, too!

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus is without a doubt the QUEEN of the VMAs. Not only did she make headlines for weeks after twerking with Robin Thicke in 2013, but she went on to host in 2015 in an array of super sexy outfits. She was practically naked when she carpet in a pair of suspenders and NOTHING else that year. Of course, Nicki Minaj is always known to ooze sex appeal on the red carpet, as well, and she did just that when she attended the show in 2016. The rapper’s blue dress put MAJOR cleavage on display, while sheer paneling and side cutouts allowed her to show some skin.

We also HAVE to talk about Lil Kim’s look in 1999 — it’s one of the most iconic red carpet looks of all-time, period, and has been recreated by many. Kim rocked a one-shouldered pantsuit that completely covered up her right side, but left her left side completely bare. She covered up her nipple with a matching pastie, but that was IT.

Click through the gallery above to check out these and more of the most-revealing VMA looks of all time! This year’s show airs on Aug. 20 at 9:00 p.m. on MTV, with a pre-show starting at 8:00 p.m.!