See Pics
Hollywood Life

Kim Kardashian Slays In Tight Green Dress & Kanye Rocks Mint Green Suit At 2 Chainz’s Wedding

Kim Kardashian Kanye West
Splash News
Kim Kardashian shined extra bright in neon and she and Kanye West arrive at Miami's Versace Mansion for rapper 2Chainz Wedding on Saturday (aug 18). The fashion diva wore a fluorescent yellow gown for the extravagant ceremony, while her hubby bared his chest in a light colored suit. Rapper 2 Chainz was tying the knot with fiancee Kesha Ward at Gianni Versace's famed Casa Casuarina on Ocean Drive. The celebrity arrivals caused a major buzz for tourists who stopped to snap photos. s Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Kanye West Ref: SPL5016965 180818 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AM/Brian Prahl/Splash News / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.

Kim Kardashian stunned with her sexy tight green dress she wore to 2 Chainz’ nuptials with Kesha Ward. Check out her hot outfit here!

This couple always kills it with their fashion choices! Just hours after suffering a minor tanning malfunction, Kim Kardashian was back on top once again, attending rapper 2 Chainz‘s wedding on Aug. 18 at Miami’s Villa Casa Casuarina. Wearing a tight, neon green dress, Kim drew eyes wherever she went! Accompanying her was husband Kanye West who mixed business with casual, donning a slick suit while wearing some very comfy Yeezy slippers. Check out the pair’s outfits below!

Before Kimye hit up 2 Chainz’s wild, tiger-filled wedding, we reported earlier about Kanye and Kim might be collaborating with each other soon. “Kanye arranged for Kim to take vocal lessons from Cardi B, which is interesting because Cardi isn’t really a singer…” a source told Star. “Kanye can’t stand that JAY-Z and Beyonce’s tour is doing so well. He wants to show them up and figures Kim could be his secret weapon.”

On top of that, Kim apparently approves of Kanye’s continued porn watching, which he admitted to Jimmy Kimmel on his talk show. “Kim wasn’t embarrassed at all that Kanye admitted to the world that he watches porn,” a source close to Kim told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They have an amazing sex life, but they are a busy couple that travel a lot so she is OK with Kanye taking care of himself when they can’t be together.”

Kim Kardashian shined extra bright in neon and she and Kanye West arrive at Miami's Versace Mansion for rapper 2 Chainz's wedding on Saturday, Aug. 18. The fashion diva wore a fluorescent yellow gown for the extravagant ceremony, while her hubby bared his chest in a light colored suit. Rapper 2 Chainz was tying the knot with fiancee Kesha Ward at Gianni Versace's famed Casa Casuarina on Ocean Drive. The celebrity arrivals caused a major buzz for tourists who stopped to snap photos. sPictured: Kim Kardashian,Kanye WestRef: SPL5016965 180818 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: AM/Brian Prahl/Splash News / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 4399 8577Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Kim Kardashian shined extra bright in neon as she and Kanye West arrived at Miami’s Versace Mansion for rapper 2Chainz Wedding on Saturday (aug 18). The fashion diva wore a fluorescent yellow gown for the extravagant ceremony, while her hubby bared his chest in a light colored suit. Rapper 2 Chainz was tying the knot with fiancee Kesha Ward at Gianni Versace’s famed Casa Casuarina on Ocean Drive. The celebrity arrivals caused a major buzz for tourists who stopped to snap photos.
Kim Kardashian shined extra bright in neon and she and Kanye West arrive at Miami's Versace Mansion for rapper 2Chainz Wedding on Saturday (aug 18). The fashion diva wore a fluorescent yellow gown for the extravagant ceremony, while her hubby bared his chest in a light colored suit. Rapper 2 Chainz was tying the knot with fiancee Kesha Ward at Gianni Versace's famed Casa Casuarina on Ocean Drive. The celebrity arrivals caused a major buzz for tourists who stopped to snap photos.Pictured: Ref: SPL5016962 180818 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Garguibo / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kim Kardashian looked glamorous in a neon green dress, while Kanye West suited up and wore a pair of Yeezy slippers.

We’ll keep you posted with any new pics of Kanye and Kim out and about together. In the meantime, check out of the celebrity arrivals at 2 Chainz’s wedding below.