Kim Kardashian Slays In Tight Green Dress & Kanye Rocks Mint Green Suit At 2 Chainz’s Wedding

This couple always kills it with their fashion choices! Just hours after suffering a minor tanning malfunction, Kim Kardashian was back on top once again, attending rapper 2 Chainz‘s wedding on Aug. 18 at Miami’s Villa Casa Casuarina. Wearing a tight, neon green dress, Kim drew eyes wherever she went! Accompanying her was husband Kanye West who mixed business with casual, donning a slick suit while wearing some very comfy Yeezy slippers. Check out the pair’s outfits below!

Before Kimye hit up 2 Chainz’s wild, tiger-filled wedding, we reported earlier about Kanye and Kim might be collaborating with each other soon. “Kanye arranged for Kim to take vocal lessons from Cardi B, which is interesting because Cardi isn’t really a singer…” a source told Star. “Kanye can’t stand that JAY-Z and Beyonce’s tour is doing so well. He wants to show them up and figures Kim could be his secret weapon.”

On top of that, Kim apparently approves of Kanye’s continued porn watching, which he admitted to Jimmy Kimmel on his talk show. “Kim wasn’t embarrassed at all that Kanye admitted to the world that he watches porn,” a source close to Kim told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They have an amazing sex life, but they are a busy couple that travel a lot so she is OK with Kanye taking care of himself when they can’t be together.”

