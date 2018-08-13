Kim Kardashian’s Surprising Reaction To Kanye West’s Porn Obsession — ‘It Could Always Be Worse’

Kim Kardashian didn’t exactly react how Jimmy Kimmel did after Kanye West announced his passion for porn, a source close to Kim told HL EXCLUSIVELY!

Well, no one can say Kim Kardashian, 37, isn’t optimistic. Kanye West, 41, may have revealed to Jimmy Kimmel, 50, that he still watches porn on Aug. 9. — but Kim isn’t worried about her husband of four years’ X-rated hobby! “Kim wasn’t embarrassed at all that Kanye admitted to the world that he watches porn,” a source close to Kim shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “They have an amazing sex life, but they are a busy couple that travel a lot so she is OK with Kanye taking care of himself when they can’t be together.”

Just to recap, in an Aug. 9 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the “Saint Pablo” singer and rapper infamously said he “still watches Pornhub.” This announcement shocked the television host, especially when Kanye added (after Jimmy inquired further) that he watches “a lot of black on white, obviously.” But the PSA wasn’t TMI for his wife. “Kanye always makes her feel sexier than any porn star so she has no issue with it,” our source adds. And apparently, Kanye’s loyalty to adult films has nothing to do with his loyalty to Kim. It even might be a sign of a healthy marriage — at least, that’s how Kim feels. “She is just glad that she can trust him and that Kanye is very loyal to her,” our source continues. “She feels like it could always be worse, and watching porn is a lot more tolerable than the way other famous rappers treat their wives.”

Agreed, Kim, things could be worst. Kanye has not been at the center of any cheating scandals, unlike Khloe Kardashian‘s boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27, and Kourtney Kardashian‘s recent ex Younes Bendjima, 25. In retrospect, having a husband who can be a PR headache isn’t the worst problem a Kardashian has faced. Then again, the KUWTK star could be having too great a time in the bedroom with Kanye to care about bad press. After dropping to 119 pounds, Kim’s “sex drive has skyrocketed,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with us on Aug. 1. And Kanye certainly isn’t dependent on his racy video clips. “Kanye’s totally benefiting in the bedroom from all her newfound confidence — he’s loving it,” our source added.