‘Are You The One’ Premiere: Bria Breaks Down Her Meltdown & Reveals Why She Has No Regrets

Season 7 of ‘Are You The One’ got off to a WILD start — and it was mostly thanks to cast member Bria Hamilton. Here, she tells HER side of the story in an EXCLUSIVE recap for HollywoodLife!

Bria Hamilton and Zak Jones hit it off immediately on the season premiere of Are You The One, which aired Aug. 15. However, their instant connection quickly led to some drama, as well. Zak didn’t seem as keen as Bria to keep things exclusive between them, and it led to more than one meltdown from Bria. Whether she was blowing up at him or one of the other girls he was talking to, Bria held NOTHING back. Naturally, she was the talk of social media as the episode aired, and now, she’s sharing her side of the story. CHECK OUT OUR EXCLUSIVE RECAP FROM BRIA RIGHT HERE:

“Crazy? Who me? Stop it. I’m raw and real. I’m the type of chick who doesn’t care about what people think of me, so fortunately, my thick skin is coming in handy after this premiere. It’s never fun to watch yourself step out of character, but it is, however, a blessing to watch yourself grow and learn from your mistakes. I’m here for the girls who know their worth and don’t let a man treat them like s*** without standing up for themselves. Of course, I could have gone about things in a better way, but that’s not the case. All we can do here is do better next time.

Obviously, I’m getting a lot of comments and messages after the premiere, but I’m not bothered by them. The way I look at it is, you can do everything right in any given situation and someone will still find something to complain about. I would rather be myself and have the world roast me than put on an act and not stay true to myself. What you see is what you get with me. Do I regret the way I acted? No, because whatever I do in life, I do it wholeheartedly and the people who really know me know the type of person I am.

When I saw Zak kissing Nutsa [Sikharulidze], it pissed me off because he and I had JUST talked about how we were going to play the game while also being considerate of one another. If you have someone telling you one thing and then doing the opposite, I’d say my reaction was warranted. Maybe a bit dramatic, but definitely warranted.

I was able to pull Morgan [Fletcher] to the side and apologize for my reaction [with her] because, in that moment, I knew that I had overreacted. I own my s***. That doesn’t make it right, but I own it and I apologized. I’m well aware that this is a game and trust me, I’m playing it, too. Some people came to try and win money, but I came on this show to find love and work on my relationship issues. I can’t wait for you all to see my journey of growth throughout the season. There’s more than just crazy in this heart!”