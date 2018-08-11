Kanye West raps about wanting to sleep with all four of Kim Kardashian’s sisters in his new song ‘XTCY’. Listen to it right here!

This has got to be awkward. Kanye West just dropped a new song “XTCY” and it starts out with a bang, almost literally. Ye actually begins the song by rapping, “You got sick thoughts? I got more of ’em / You got a sister-in-law you would smash? I got four of ’em.”

If you weren’t sure just who he’s talking about, the rapper also used a candid photo of wife Kim Kardashian with sisters Kourtney, Khloe, and half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner all flashing their middle fingers at Kylie’s 21st birthday party. Yep. Kanye has officially released a song that mentions wanting to have sex with all of the KarJenner women. Ok, I guess?

The song appeared on early versions of the Ye album tracklist. A tweet from May 15th of a potential tracklist written on a whiteboard showed the song listed second ahead of “Wouldn’t Leave” but was instead written as “EXTACY.” Guess Kanye didn’t want to buy vowels! The song was ultimately left off the album which dropped on June 1, and didn’t make the final cut on his and Kid Cudi‘s joint project Kids See Ghosts which came out the following week.

Sitting in the studio with my man @kanyewest and he said.. "Clark, let that new "XTCY"joint go!!! So.. ENJOY: NEW KANYE WEST.. https://t.co/n2LfhUvMxR — DJ CLARK KENT (@DJClarkKent) August 11, 2018

Speaking out on his sexual desires isn’t something new for the Yeezy designer. While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Aug. 9, Kanye admitted to being a huge fan of Pornhub. The porn site later tweeted out a message of gratitude, which promised the “Stronger” hitmaker a lifetime subscription. “We want to extend our appreciation to a Mr. @kanyewest for his loyalty to us over the years. A gift in the form of a free lifetime premium membership. Here’s to you, Ye,” the brand wrote the following day. Yeezy retweeted it and added three fire emojis. We’ve learned too much about him this week.