Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Pregnant With Baby #4 — Is Ex-BF Younes Bendjima The Dad?

Here’s another plot twist in Kourtney Kardashian’s love life. The KUWTK star is allegedly pregnant after publicly being seen with “what appeared to be a bump” in L.A. on July 30, a new report by OK! magazine claims! “It was strange to see because she’s usually so perfectly svelte,” a source told the outlet, and a friend to Kourt added, “Everyone is whispering that she’s pregnant with her fourth child.” If Kourtney is supposedly pregnant, then who on Earth is the father to baby number four? And by that, we mean, is it once again baby daddy Scott Disick, 35, or ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 25? Naturally, one would assume it’s the younger model, who to the world was Kourtney’s boyfriend up until recently. But Kourtney’s anonymous friend makes a shocking claim — it’s more than likely Scott!

“They’ve been meeting up on the down-low for a while now,” the friend said, going so far as to add that Kourtney and Scott hooked up in Mexico. Keep in mind, Scott has been dating model Sofia Richie, 19, since 2017 – but reportedly, that was not on Scott’s mind when he allegedly hooked up with Kourtney in a “recent” trip to Mexico, the magazine claims! “They made it look like a family trip because their kids [Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3] were there, but they hooked up,” the source said before adding, “Everyone is buzzing that she’s carrying Scott’s baby.” As far as we know, Kourtney and Scott, who broke up in 2015, haven’t publicly taken a family vacay with the kids in Mexico since 2016. But they did go to Punta Mita, Mexico just days apart with their respective lovers in January. Scott then returned to Mexico for a Cabo San Lucas getaway with the kids, but it was Sofia who played mommy. Is the magazine insinuating that Kourtney was a secret stow-away? The friend went on to say that Kourtney wouldn’t fret over Scott being her baby daddy again because “all of their kids came out beautifully.”

And apparently, Kourtney and Younes weren’t together for as long as most assumed. News just broke on Aug. 8 that Kourtney actually ended her relationship with the 25-year-old model on the second week of July because he cheated on her. Still, if Kourtney’s alleged baby bump wasn’t just a mistaken case of bloating, then Younes could very well be the father. It takes between 12 to 16 weeks for a bump to show. Sixteen weeks ago, Kourt and Younes were still very much on! Despite all the speculations, everyone’s stumped. Even Kourtney supposedly “isn’t sure how to handle this situation.” The friend added that Kourtney “isn’t saying if the daddy is Scott, Younes or another mystery man she’s been spending time with…it may end up taking some of Kris [Jenner’s] management skills to straighten out this mess!”

Maybe this report isn’t so wild, after a source close to Sofia EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.com on Aug. 7 that Sofia gave her boyfriend an ultimatum – it’s her or Kourtney! Is Sofia feeling threatened, which would only make the hookup rumors between Scott and Kourtney appear to be more than gossip? “[Sofia] wants to live a life with Scott, have a future with Scott and have kids with Scott,” our source told us. “So if he is thinking of getting back with Kourtney she wants none of it.”

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Younes Bendjima’s and Scott Disick’s reps for a comment.