Halsey’s Boobs Falling Out & More Of The Worst Wardrobe Malfunctions Of Summer 2018

Britney Spears & Halsey both showed off more than they intended to in the middle of their concerts in the last few months! Check out all of the stars who had this summer’s raciest wardrobe malfunctions!

Summer 2018 has been the season of the wardrobe malfunction! During a concert in July at the Bold Point Pavillion in Providence, Rhode Island, Halsey accidentally showed attendees a little more than was planned. At one point, her top failed to contain her breasts as they ended up busting out of her dress, showing off major underboob. However, being a true pro, Halsey paid no mind to the wardrobe malfunctions. In response to the accident, Halsey took to Twitter to write, “Sorry my boobs came out of my shirt tonight I’m gonna fix it but also ur welcome I guess u got ur money’s worth lmao”. Check out all of the celebs who have suffered wardrobe malfunctions this summer with our gallery above!

Joining her on this list is none other than Britney Spears! The megastar was right in the middle of her performance at The Theater concert venue inside MGM National Harbor when the worst happened. That’s right, BritBrit suffered a nip slip, and what’s even worse is that no one noticed for two whole minutes. While she was singing “Do Something”, he bra ended up exposing her nipple and while her backup dancers catch the error, pretty much everyone found out the following day.

Of course, Britney was completely unfazed by her nip slip. “Britney is so not bothered by wardrobe malfunctions at this stage in her career, they’re like second nature to her, she just rolls with it. She will make sure to use some stronger tape going forward though, as she doesn’t want to intentionally flash the audience!” a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Britney is on stage every night pretty much, and she’s used to changing quickly in and out of outfits backstage in front of her dancers, so being naked doesn’t faze her, and nip slips aren’t mortifying to her like they would be to a lot of other people.”