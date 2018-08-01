Jennifer Lopez, 49, Steps Out Wearing A Shirt, Thigh High Boots & Nothing Else – See Sexy Pic

Jennifer Lopez has the best legs of any celebrity, and she made sure so flaunt them by not wearing any pants while stepping out in NYC. We’ve got the insanely sexy pic.

There’s nothing as classic as a crisp white shirt and blue jeans. Jennifer Lopez took her own stylish spin on the look by wearing the shirt, but had on thigh high denim boots in place of any pants. Her sexy toned thighs were on display, showing off the tan she got while vacationing in the Bahamas for her 49th birthday on July 24. The Versace boots have black belts at the top, making them look like their own little set of mini-blue jeans on the bottom part of her legs. Seriously, what other star out there could pull of such a fierce look?

Jen looks like she might have borrowed one of boyfriend Alex Rodriguez‘s shirts, as the crisp white blouse was oversized and covered her famous derriere. She had the collar popped up and the sleeves featured a classy touch including cufflinks. JLO as always accessorized perfectly, with dark futuristic square shades while dripping in diamond earrings and bracelets. She added a smart leather handbag to top off her overall look.

Jen has a lot to celebrate these days as in addition to turning 49 and still being one of the hotties celebrities on the planet, MTV just revealed that she’s going to be the 2018 recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs on Aug. 20. Now wonder she pulled together such a killer outfit for the announcement. This is actually good news for us because the recipient usually puts on one hell of a performance. And nobody knows how to go big as much as JLO can.

After all, Jennifer has been thrilling crowds for the last several years at her Las Vegas All I Have residency, which is coming to a close in September. Her sexy costumes, fierce dance moves and ability to go big will no doubt lead her to give the MTV audience a performance that will leave viewers breathless. It’s going to be hard to top the year that Rihanna, 30, received the Video Vanguard Award in 2016. She performed medleys in four different musical genres throughout the evening, including dance, trap, Caribbean and ballads that featured a wide variety of her hits. JLO has been in the biz for so many years and has such a huge catalog of songs that we’re sure she’s going to go all out.