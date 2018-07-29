Are Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Married? The Sneaky Clue She Posted On Insta

Gwen Stefani posted a very cryptic hashtag on a recent photo that suggests she and Blake Shelton might be married. See the message here!

Did Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani get married? The couple are vacationing together in Florida with Gwen’s kids. The “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker shared photos to her Instagram story from their boat ride, which Blake’s sister Endy Shelton accompanied them on. In one of the pics, the country crooner’s sibling kisses Gwen’s cheek. The sweet photo was mysteriously captioned, “Got lucky #sisternlaw.” Wait, what?

But don’t worry – just because Gwen called Endy her sister-in-law, doesn’t necessarily mean she and The Voice judge tied the knot. It very easily could have been a joke between them! As we previously reported, the pair aren’t ready just yet for an engagement, even though they’re crazy about each other.

“With Gwen’s Vegas residency and Blake’s constant touring and duties with The Voice there really isn’t any time to get married. And instead of getting engaged and waiting forever to get married they want to be in a spot where they can do both quick and the way they want to do it,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Blake and Gwen did look very in love on the trip though. They were both all smiles in the selfies they took together, and Blake even rested his head on his girlfriend’s shoulder in one of the sweet pics. While we’d totally be thrilled if these two got hitched, seeing how much they love each other is more than enough!