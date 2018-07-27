Tweet
Alyson Stoner Slams Disney In Cryptic Tweet Suggesting There Was ‘Secret, Real Drama’

Drama, drama, drama! Alyson Stoner has slammed Disney publicly on Twitter. See what she had to say below!

Wow, someone please help us in dissecting this tweet! In a July 26 post, actress Alyson Stoner, 24, viciously slammed Disney for all her followers to see. In the most cryptic way possible, she publicly shamed the company, saying that she faced some “real drama” while working with them. The clap back was a response to a Seventeen Magazine article that inaccurately reported Alyson was initially supposed to be cast in Hannah Montana. Alyson was quick to set the record straight. “I wasn’t up for HM. I had my own show, a spin off of Raven, that competed against HM during same pilot season. If you want real drama, ask what Disney did to me on Camp Rock that I’ve had to keep secret this whole time.” her full tweet read. Ummm, what?

While Alyson didn’t elaborate, her message was clear: Disney pulled some shady stuff with her! But, why can’t she spill? Did Disney make her sign an NDA? We have questions! Fans of the star were dying to know as well. “She should let us know what the price of the nda break is and we’ll just start a go fund me and pay it off for her if she spills,” one Twitter user said. “ALYSON SPILLL THE TEA,” another begged. In Camp Rock, Alyson played the role of Caitlyn Gellar in the Disney Channel Original movie. We can’t help but wonder if her co-stars, the Jonas Brothers, were in on the secret too!

These days, Alyson is much more focused on her music career, than acting. The star just dropped her new music video for “Who Do You Love,” a powerful track that encourages listeners to pave a path of independence. But – that doesn’t mean she has completely put her Disney days behind her. Alyson was quick to support fellow Disney star alum Demi Lovato this past week after she was rushed to the hospital. “only love and support, save the rest . ❤️ @ddlovato,” she tweeted.

If Disney is truly pulling the shady tricks Alyson insinuated, then these stars gotta band together! We’ll keep you posted should the star ever decide to spill the beans on just what exactly the company did to her.