Josh O’Connor: 5 Things To Know About The Hunk, 28, Playing Prince Charles On ‘The Crown’

Say hello to the future king! Josh O’Connor has been cast as the young Prince Charles on ‘The Crown.’ So, who is this guy and where have you seen him before? Plus, see how much he looks like the prince!

The Crown has found its Prince Charles. Netflix announced on July 26 that Josh O’Connor will be stepping in to play the royal on the critically-acclaimed series. The role was previously played by Julian Baring and Billy Jenkins. The Crown season 3 is set to debut in 2019. Before then, you need to get up to speed on the 28-year-old.

1. Josh will play Prince Charles in seasons 3 and 4 of The Crown. “I am thrilled to be joining The Firm for the next installment of The Crown. Seasons 3 and 4 will follow some of the most turbulent events in the Prince of Wales’s life and our national story and I’m excited to be bringing to life the man in the midst of it all,” Josh said in a statement. “I’m very aware it’s a formidably talented family to be joining, but reliably informed I have the ears for the part and will fit right in.” Josh has a sense of humor!

2. Josh was recently nominated for a BAFTA Rising Star Award. He was recognized for his performance in the film God’s Own Country. He was nominated alongside Call Me By Your Name’s Timothée Chalamet, Get Out’s Daniel Kaluuya, Thor: Ragnarok’s Tessa Thompson, Lady Macbeth’s Florence Pugh.

3. He was once a “banana specialist.” Before he made it big, he worked in the fruit and vegetable section of a supermarket. “I was banana specialist,” he told Verge. “That job title doesn’t exist; someone made it up because they were taking the piss out of me. But I took it really seriously. There were only two types of bananas, so I used to advise people which one they should purchase. There were bananas from the Democratic Republic of Congo and somewhere else — I can’t remember where — but I always advised the Democratic Republic of Congo because I liked saying it.”

4. His breakout role before The Crown was in God’s Own Country. He played the lead role of Johnny Saxby in the critically-acclaimed gay romance. For his performance, he won a British Independent Film Award for Best Actor and the Empire Award for Best Male Newcomer.

5. He will also appear in the highly-anticipated miniseries Les Miserables. Josh plays Marius Pontmercy in the 2018 miniseries, set to air this year. The miniseries also stars Olivia Colman, who will play Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown season 3 and 4!

The Crown season 3 and 4 will feature all-new actors playing the roles made famous by Claire Foy, Matt Smith, and more in the first two seasons. In addition to Josh and Olivia, Tobias Menzies will play Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter will play Princess Margaret, Ben Daniels will play Lord Snowdon, and Marion Bailey will play the Queen Mother.