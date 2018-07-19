Sexiest Celeb Tanning Pics: Ariel Winter, Kourtney Kardashian, Elizabeth Hurley & More

Suns out buns out! Hollywood’s A-list stars are just like us — they love a good sun-kissed tan! See Kourtney Kardashian, Ariel Winter and more sizzling stars absorbing that vitamin D in the hottest swimsuits this summer!

Hollywood’s hottest stars are summertime fine! Your favorite celebs love to soak up the sun and we’ve rounded up the hottest photos of Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and more stars getting their glow on. From beach getaways, to yacht parties, these stars know how to get bronze in style. See Ariel Winter, 20, lounging at the beach, Elizabeth Hurley, 53, dancing in the sand, and more stars taking in all the good vibes this summer in our attached gallery!

Would it be a story about bikini bodies without talking about Kim Kardashian? — Of course not! The selfie queen, 37, graced us with a bikini booty shot on July 18, whilst promoting her new Kimoji fragrances. Kim posted a sexy photo in a skimpy string bikini, where she balanced her peach-shaped perfume bottle on her hip. She posed seductively laying on a pool raft and balanced the bottle at the same. Talk about skill, man. And, her flawless tan glistened off the water, as her bare booty took over the camera lense.

When it comes to summer and sultry bikinis, Emily Ratajkowski, 27, must be part of the conversation. The bathing suit designer shares photos of her tanning in the natural sun all of the time. In fact, the model just showed off her amazing body in a tiny cheetah two-piece (from her swimwear line, of course), while laying in the sand in California on July 16! And, that photo was just one of many beach snaps. In early July, Emily put her booty on full display in an overhead shot of her and a friend soaking up the sun. — This time, she rocked a blue and white polkadot bikini!

