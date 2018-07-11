Younes Bendjima Loves Kourtney Kardashian’s Butt & Her Curves: She’s ‘All Woman’

Younes Bendjima is so turned on by Kourtney Kardashian’s incredible body — especially that butt, we’ve learned exclusively! What else does he love about her?

Younes Bendjima hit the jackpot when he got together with Kourtney Kardashian, and he knows it! The model is obsessed with his girlfriend’s smokin’ hot body, and he just can’t get enough of her gorgeous curves. And there’s one body part that he’s particularly turned on by: her incredible butt!

“Younes loves Kourtney’s hot butt and grabs it every chance he gets,” a source close to Younes told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He can’t get enough of her and is totally turned on by her hot body. He loves exercising with her and watching her move all of her curves. But it’s her sexy ass that really turns him on.”

To borrow a phrase from a Kardashian friend: that’s hot. But it’s not just her body that turns Younes on. It’s her overall aura. He loves the way she carries herself and her womanly persona, the source shared. “Younes tells Kourtney that he’s attracted to her because she’s so feminine. When he’s with her he feels like she is all woman,” they said.

Younes sounds deeply in love with Kourt! In fact, as a separate source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the 25-year-old thinks having sex with his 39-year-old cougar girlfriend is incredibly sexy. “Younes loves being with an older woman because Kourtney is more experienced and more comfortable with her body than any other woman he has ever been intimate with. They have great chemistry together, and it’s fireworks every time they step into a bedroom together,” the source, who is close to Younes, said. Damn! If their major PDA in Capri is any indication, this relationship is staying fiery for a long time.

Younes loves being with an older woman because Kourtney is more experienced and more comfortable with her body than any other woman he has ever been intimate with. They have great chemistry together, and it’s fireworks every time they step into a bedroom together,”