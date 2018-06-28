Younes Bendjima, 25, Loves ‘Hot Cougar Sex’ With Kourtney Kardashian, 39: It’s The ‘Best’ Of His Life

It’s going down on Younes Bendjima and Kourtney Kardashian’s “baecation” in Italy! Get all the EXCLUSIVE details here on their hot sex life!

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Younes Bendjima, 25, are still on vacation in Capri, Italy. And, the longer they’re there the more time they spend in the bedroom! “Younes is having the best sex of his life with Kourtney. He thinks she looks amazing and much younger than her actual age. Younes loves being with an older woman because Kourtney is more experienced and more comfortable with her body than any other woman he has ever been intimate with. They have great chemistry together, and it’s fireworks every time they step into a bedroom together,” a source close to Younes tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. It’s getting hot in here!

“Younes jokingly calls their love hot cougar sex because Kourtney is such a hot older mom [to Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick]. They cherish the time they get to spend on vacation together, without her kids, and are having the time of their life,” our insider continued. It’s no secret Younes and Kourt are living their best life together while abroad. On June 22, the lovebirds were photographed making out while taking a dip in the Mediterranean as Kourtney stunned in sexy yellow bikini. However, their relationship isn’t all physical.

On the same day of their make out session, Younes was spotted taking photos and videos of his KUWTK girlfriend. Can we say boyfriend goals?! Although we can’t get enough of Kourt and Younes, not everyone is shipping them as a couple. Unfortunately, her baby daddy Scott Disick is NOT here for it. “Scott is doing his best to ruin her vacation by sending her mean text messages. He swears he doesn’t want her back, so this is just about making life hard for her,” a source told HL EXCLUSIVELY. But, it’s clear Kourtney and Younes are unbothered.