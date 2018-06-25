Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Inseparable Holding Hands Non-Stop In NYC – See Pics

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson showed off how madly in love they are with a PDA filled stroll though NYC. We’ve got all of the adorable pics of the engaged couple holding hands.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson‘s wild love haze was on full display as the pair couldn’t keep their hands off each other during a walk through New York on June 25. The couple — both age 24 — went out to lunch and were surrounded by paparazzi, yet they looked so crazy about each other that they didn’t seem to even notice! Ari and Pete were so tightly holding on to each other’s hands and had huge smiles on their faces. Pete recently moaned on The Tonight Show about all of the newfound shutterbug attention he has now that he’s Ari’s fiance, but he looked pretty happy to be photographed clasping hands with his honey.

Ari rocked her trademark long high ponytail along with a black t-shirt featuring the late Whitney Houston‘s likeness on the front. She ditched a pair of shorts or pants as the tee was oversized and long and she paired it with matching thigh high black boots. While her right hand was firmly holding on to Pete, she held on to an iced coffee in her perfectly manicured left hand where her $93,000 diamond engagement ring from the Saturday Night Live star was on full display. Pete was dressed down in a black hoodie that covered his head, grey sweatpants and black shades.

The two lovebirds didn’t start dating until mid-May yet got engaged after several weeks. They’ve already reportedly moved into a $16 million luxury NYC apartment together as their romance continues to move at warp speed. Pete confirmed that they really are betrothed on his June 21 Tonight Show appearance, telling host Jimmy Fallon that “I’m f***ing lit,” about being Ariana’s future husband, adding, “I feel like I won a contest.“ Yet at the same time he wasn’t too thrilled with all of the attention that has come with being engaged to one of the biggest pop stars on the planet. Jimmy commented on his neck tattoo of Ari’s iconic bunny ears, saying he saw it on the news and Pete fired back that he did too unfortunately, and then crudely joked that when he “takes a sh*t its now news.” Well, that’s the downside of being engaged to a superstar.

Ariana changed outfits while the couple went on another outing later in the day. She put on her infamous cat ears headband and donned a black tank top, a matching oversized jacket slung around her arms and camo pants. Pete’s look stayed the same and the couple continued with their PDA mission of holding on tightly to each other’s hands as they exited an SUV. We get it, you two are madly in love! You can see more pics of their romantic day in NYC here.