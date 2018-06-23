Harry Styles Waves Black Lives Matter & Pride Flags During His Concert & Fans Are Here For It

Fans are losing it over Harry Styles’ latest concert! During the New York show, he waved around Black Lives Matter and pride flags! He also sang Shania Twain’s ‘Still The One.’ See the clips here!

Harry Styles, 24, has delighted fans on yet another tour stop! During his June 22 concert at Madison Square Garden in New York, the former One Direction member was heading from his B stage to the main stage when he took two flags from concertgoers. He managed to snag a pride flag – which he’s been seen waving at multiple shows throughout his tour – and a Black Lives Matter flag! He then danced around with them onstage as he performed 1D hit “What Makes You Beautiful.”

This isn’t the only treat his fans witnessed throughout the show. At one point, he also brought out his opening act Kacey Musgraves, 29, for a stunning duet of Shania Twain‘s 1997 song “Still The One.” For the performance, the country songstress also showed support for Pride Month by rocking a rainbow gown.

Harry’s fans couldn’t have been more thrilled about how his second MSG concert went. Twitter user @theharrystagram voiced her appreciation for the show in a tweet that said, “good morning to harry styles waving a blm flag, and covering you’re still the one.”

Harry Styles dancing with the BLM and Pride flags on stage during WMYB #HarryStyleMSG #BLM #HappyPride ✨ pic.twitter.com/0GdJVXQeQX — Tour Tings (@touringaussies) June 23, 2018

Another fan, @ariismedicine, tweeted: “harry waved a blm flag on stage and thanked the crowd for bringing them. that makes me so f***ing happy. it feels so good to see the person i look up to and love the most supporting me. i love you b**** @Harry_Styles.”

This isn’t the first fans have seen of Harry’s flag-waving ways. Earlier this month, the British singer took a concertgoer’s rainbow-colored “Make America Gay Again” flag and waved it in front of the crowd at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Harry’s also been supporting the LGBTQ community all during Pride Month by selling rainbow-colored t-shirts with the slogan “Treat People with Kindness.” The tees can be purchased at his shows and all proceeds go to GLSEN, an organization that works to ensure safe schools for LGBTQ youth.