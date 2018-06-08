See Pic
Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Incredible Figure In Latex Dress After Revealing How She Lost 40 Lbs

REX/Shutterstock
Kelly Clarkson 'Today Show' concert series, New York, USA - 08 Jun 2018
PREMIUM RATES APPLY. Please contact your sales rep or metgala@shutterstock.com with any enquiries Mandatory Credit: Photo by Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock (8786245z) Katy Perry performing The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Performance, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 01 May 2017

Kelly Clarkson stunned in a skin-tight dress while performing on the ‘Today Show!’ See her flaunt her slimmed down figure in the latex ensemble!

Kelly Clarkson, 36, just took on the latex trend and nailed it! The singer sported a skin-tight black dress while performing on the Today Show‘s Citi Concert Series at Rockefeller Plaza, NYC on June 8. The chic dress wasn’t fully latex, but instead featured a shiny vinyl panel up the front, which gave the look a unique twist. The appearance came just days after it was reported that she lost 40 pounds after addressing thyroid issues.

The “Since U Been Gone” hitmaker turned heads on Wednesday, June 6 when she flaunted her slimmed-down figure in various ensembles. First, she walked the red carpet in a black long-sleeve gown that featured a thigh-high slit. Later, she took the stage where she performed an outstanding cover of the 1969 classic, “American Woman” wearing a tight black mini dress with fringe detailing.

While hitting up the red carpet before the show, she told Extra that her incredible weight loss wasn’t due to an extreme exercise schedule. “I’m not working out!” she told the outlet. “I think people think I’m working out and I’m like, ‘Don’t think I’m going to come play some sport!”

kelly clarkson
REX/Shutterstock

Kelly then explained that her weight loss was due to adjusting her diet so it doesn’t include the foods that caused inflammation due to her autoimmune disease. “It’s basically about how we cook our food, non-GMO, no pesticides, eating really organic,” the Voice judge said about a book that aided her diet choices. “Literally, I haven’t worked out at all!” We’re glad that the “Because Of You” songstress has found a lifestyle that works for her and that she is out here living her best life! Keep it up, Kelly!