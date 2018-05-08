Drake Reportedly Unfollows Rihanna On Instagram After She Slams Their Friendship

Yikes! After Rihanna’s bombshell interview in ‘Vogue’ where she slammed her friendship with Drake, the rapper has reportedly unfollowed his former flame on Instagram!

Was this all God’s Plan? Drake, 31, has reportedly unfollowed Rihanna, 30, on Instagram, just days after she revealed his VMA’s speech made her feel ‘uncomfortable.’ Fans, of course, noticed that the rapper tapped the “Unfollow” button, but also pointed out @BadGalRiRi didn’t follow Drizzy either. We all know what an Insta-follow means, no further explanation needed. “Drake unfollowed Rihanna yet he was the one who told us to be nice for what,” one fan tweeted after hearing the news. “Drake probably got tired of seeing Rihanna be fine as hell on his timeline. and knowing he’d never get her again was probably too much for him,” another wrote.

The quote that may or may not have set off the “One Dance” rapper was in Rihanna’s cover issue of Vogue magazine, in which she said, “The VMAs is such a fan-focused awards show, so having that energy around me, and knowing the people who had received the award in the past, made it feel like a big deal. Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part. I don’t like too many compliments. I don’t like to be put on blast.” Hmmm… Recall, at the time, it was rumored the two were an item, and they have a long history of romance, dating back to 2009!

“We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is,” she told the magazine of her current relationship status with Drake. While she slammed that romance, she highlighted her relationship with her current beau, businessman Hassan Jameel. “I used to feel guilty about taking personal time,” she said, “but I also think I never met someone who was worth it before.” Sorry Drizzy and Chris Brown — Hassan is the real deal! Further, HollywoodLife.com reported exclusively that while Riri doesn’t have hard feelings against Drake, when it comes to Hassan, he just doesn’t compare. “Hassan is the full package. He’s a man and in her eyes, Drake is still a boy.” Boom! Some fans, however, are speculating that Rihanna actually blocked both Drake and Chris, and that’s why it appears neither of them are no following her. We will keep a close eye on this!