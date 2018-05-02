Gwen Stefani Reportedly ‘Fully Supports’ Blake Shelton Dissing Miranda Lambert On Twitter

Gwen Stefani is standing by Blake Shelton and his cryptic tweet about karma, which is largely believed to be about ex Miranda Lambert. Get the details!

Blake Shelton believes in karma, and so does his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, 48! The 41-year-old country singer caused quite a stir on Twitter last week when he tweeted about karma, sparking speculation that the message was directed at his ex-wife Miranda Lambert, 34. But Gwen reportedly stands by her boyfriend and his cryptic tweet. “Gwen fully supports Blake’s recent tweet about karma, which speaks for itself,” a source told Us Weekly.

ICYMI, Blake tweeted: “Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!!” The message, shared on April 25, came out just one day after reports surfaced accusing Miranda of breaking up the marriage of her current boyfriend Evan Felker and his estranged wife Staci Nelson.

The “Honey Bee” crooner later addressed the tweet during a backstage interview at The Voice on April 30. “It was a personal thing that’s in a small circle of my people and that’s why it was written the way it was, and then people took it and make it into what they want to make it into, which I don’t want any part of that. But at the same time, I can’t but help to think it’s funny how these fires get lit and it takes off and I don’t have time to care, that’s why I’ve kind of moved on,” he told Extra‘s Renee Bargh.

However, fellow The Voice judge Kelly Clarkson, 36, wasn’t letting him off that easy, and called him out for knowing exactly how people would decipher the message. “You stir the pot every day, why is anyone surprised, ever? He always does it! He gets off on it!” she told Extra.

While Miranda and her partner are currently involved in a bunch of drama, the same can’t be said for Blake’s relationship. “They’re very happy” an insider told Us Weekly about the couple who started dating in 2015. “Gwen and Blake are just living their lives as a couple.” The “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker is also “relieved” that she, her boyfriend and his ex finally attended the same awards show – the ACMs on April 15 – so “it wouldn’t be hanging over her head any longer.”