Avicii Reportedly Committed Suicide With Broken Glass: Shocking Details Revealed

The official autopsy report for Avicii has not been released, but people familiar with the situation say that the DJ took his own life with a sharp piece of broken glass. Here are the horrifying details.

Days after Avicii’s family alluded that the 28-year-old committed suicide in a heartbreaking statement, new details from the scene of his tragic death have been revealed. The DJ reportedly killed himself with a piece of broken glass, which caused heavy bleeding, according to TMZ. The site has two sources who confirm that Avicii reportedly broke a bottle, then used a shard of the glass to make himself bleed out. It is unclear exactly where on the body Avicii inflicted this fatal wound — two of TMZ’s sources claim it was his neck, while another is insistent that it was his wrist.

This shocking report comes just five days after Avicii’s family released a haunting statement, in which they seemed to hint that the chart-topper had taken his own life. “He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness,” the statement read. “He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace.” As we previously reported, Avicii was found dead in Oman on April 20. At first, there were very few details available about his cause of death. However, Avicii had struggled with alcohol-related issues for years, leading many to speculate that that had something to do with it.

Avicii previously suffered from acute pancreatitis, and was forced to cancel tour dates in 2014 after having surgery to get his gall bladder and appendix removed. He decided to quit touring altogether in 2016, and has admitted that performing was an aspect of fame that he never got comfortable with. Avicii’s official cause of death will not be confirmed until his autopsy report is complete.