Rihanna, Millie Bobby Brown, & 26 More Incredible Stars Under 40 That Made The TIME 100 List

They’re changing the world – and they’re just getting started. The 2018 Time 100 is out, and from Shawn Mendes to Cardi B to Tiffany Haddish, see all the hot young stars that made the list!

The TIME 100, aka TIME magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world, dropped on April 19, and some of the hottest, bravest, youngest and most powerful stars made the cut. In total, 45 people on the list were under the age of 40, and Tiffany Haddish, 38, was front and center at the top of the list. She was honored by her fellow comedian, Kevin Hart, 38, who couldn’t stop praising her. “Tiffany is bringing a whole new level of fresh to the comedy scene,” he wrote. “She’s just so authentic and unfiltered. You never know what’s going to come out of her mouth. And you can tell she’s having fun.”

Along with Tiffany, Insecure’s Issa Rae, 33, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, 31, and The Chi and Master Of None’s Lena Waithe, 33, were also included on the list. “Thanks to Waithe, diverse communities can turn on the TV and see vivid, funny, deeply real portrayals of people like themselves,” Senator Kamala Harris, 53, wrote. Speaking of keeping it real, the newly queen of the Bronx, Cardi B, 25, also made the list, as did Kesha, 31, Gal Gadot, 32, Greta Gerwig, 34, and Indian film superstar, Deepika Padukon, 32. Rihanna, 30, was celebrated by Adele, 29, who said the “Work” singer was “fearless and full of all the right kind of attitude to be everything that she is and will be forever.”

It’s not strange to see Millie Bobby Brown, 14, on the TIME 100. Aaron Paul, 38, called her an “extraordinary actor” who “somehow understands the human experience as if she has lived it for a thousand years.” She’s also the youngest person on the TIME 100, followed by gold medal-winning Olympian Chloe Kim, 18, singer Shawn Mendes, 19, and the Parkland Survivors who have become the face of the #NeverAgain movement — Cameron Kasky, 17, Jaclyn Corin, 17, David Hogg, 18, Emma Gonzalez, 19, and Alex Wind, 17.

From the sports world, Houston Texans star J.J. Watt, 29, Golden State Warriors powerhouse Kevin Durant, 29, and figure skating superstar Adam Rippon, 28, were honored on the list. Roger Federer, 36, made the list. So did designer Christian Siriano, 32, and Oscar-winning filmmaker Daniela Vega, 32. Ronan Farrow, 30, was honored alongside Jodi Kanto and Megan Twohey for their reporting on the culture of sexual harassment in Hollywood (Tarana Burke, 44, the creator of the #MeToo movement, was also honored on the Time 100, just saying.) The list also got a bit royal, as Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36, were also honored. Check out the gallery above to see all the young stars and – congratulations to all those who made the TIME 100!