‘The Challenge: Vendettas’: Which Sole Competitor Was Named Winner Of Season 31?

Four are left, but only one can win ‘The Challenge: Vendettas.’ Here’s what went down after the finalists went head-to-head in an intense memory puzzle!

Cara Maria Sorbello, Kailah Casillas, Zach Nichols and Kyle Christie were the four finalists competing to win more than $370,000 on the finale of The Challenge: Vendettas, and the champion was revealed during the season’s reunion show on April 17. During the show’s April 3 finale, the final eight competitors took on a grueling race through Prague, and Cara, Kailah, Zach and Kyle outlasted Nicole Zanatta, Kam Williams, Leroy Garrett and Tony Raines to compete in the final leg of the competition. This time, it came down to an memory puzzle, which frustrated the competitors until one finally re-created the image perfectly to win the big money.

And the winner is….CARA MARIA! It was very close, but Cara pulled ahead of Zach to get the W, which came out to be $150,000 plus the $220,000 left behind by eliminated contestants and everything in her bank. It was intense season, full of cast members getting revenge on their enemies, while also creating new vendettas. However, Cara managed to get past all the drama she was part of this season and come out victorious. At the beginning of this season, Cara had more vendettas than anyone, but clearly, it didn’t matter! Zach wound up coming in second, followed by Kyle in third and Kailah in fourth.

Just like that, another incredible season of The Challenge comes to an end — but you’ll still be able to get your fix over the next few weeks thanks to season three of The Challenge: Champs Vs. Stars, which premieres immediately following Vendettas on April 17. This season, Challenge vets will be joined by celebs like Drake Bell, Brooke Hogan, Lil Mama, Casper Smart and more in a competition to raise money for their chosen charities. Meanwhile, the 32nd season of The Challenge is currently in production, as well!

