‘The Challenge: Champs Vs. Stars’ Return With Epic New Cast: Drake Bell, Casper Smart & More

MTV’s ‘The Challenge: Champs Vs. Stars’ returns April 17 and we’ve got the lineup of celebs and past winners who are competing.

It’s the moment fans of MTV’s The Challenge have been waiting for since season 30 wrapped up in Nov. 2017. We’ve got our new cast, new lineup and what they’re going to be faced with. The Challenge: Champs Vs. Stars will include a team of 10 fan-fave champs from past seasons of the show up against 10 celebrities and athletes according to US Weekly. The eventual winner will take home bragging rights and a share of the $150K prize for the charity that they’re playing for. That’s down from the massive $1 million prize when The Challenge celebrated 30 and dirty seasons, but what can ya do. It’s still a good chunk of change for a worthy cause.

Former WWE star Mike “The Miz” Miznanin will be back to host the competition series, which will be played as follows according to Us: The winning team over the course of various stunts and athletic challenges nominates an MVP, who receives a financial prize for their charity as well as immunity for the week. The MVP then is tasked with choosing the least valuable player on their team (what a way to make friends) to go into an elimination round against the LVP of the other team (again, way to get teammates to hate you). The show returns on Tues. April 17 at 10pm on MTV and the network has rounded up actor Drake Bell, choreographer/dancer Caspar Smart, reality TV star Brooke Hogan and even Cardi B‘s sister Hennessey Carolina for the celebrity team. Per Us, here are the casts for both the Champs and the Stars and what charity they will be competing for:

Champs:

Aneesa Ferriera (Finalist on The Gauntlet 2, The Duel)

Ashley Mitchell (Winner, Invasion)

Kailah Casillas (Finalist, Vendettas)

Kam Williams (Finalist, Vendettas)

Tori Deal (Finalist, Dirty 30)

Chris “CT” Tamburello (Winner, Rivals 2, Invasion)

Devin Walker (Finalist, Rivals 3)

Shane Landrum

Tony Raines (Finalist, Vendettas)

Wes Bergmann (Winner, The Duel, Rivals 2)

Stars:

Drake Bell (actor, competing for Global Down Syndrome)

Lil Mama (artist, competing for Man Up! Inc)

Casper Smart (dancer, competing for Inner-City Kids

Brooke Hogan (TV personality, competing for PETA)

Hennessy Carolina (Cardi B’s sister, competing for BronxWorks)

Daniel Gibson (former NBA star, competing for American Diabetes Association)

Selita Ebanks (model, competing for New Yorkers for Children)

Arian Foster (former NFL star, competing for the Arian Foster Foundation)

Louise Hazel (Olympian, competing for BLSYW)

Jozea Flores (Big Brother star, competing for Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund)