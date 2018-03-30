Abby Lee Miller Looks Glam & Years Younger After 100 Lb. Weight Loss In New Post-Prison Pics

In new photos of Abby Lee Miller after her release from prison, the dance teacher looks skinny as ever. See her showing off her incredible weight loss here!

Abby Lee Miller was released from prison early and moved into a halfway house in Long Beach, California on March 27, and she’s definitely taking advantage of her newfound freedom! The Dance Moms star was photographed out and about on March 29, and she put her full body on display for the first time since losing 100 pounds in jail. Abby was dressed super casually for her trip to the nail salon, but she definitely looked slimmed down in her black pants and t-shirt. Although we’ve seen some photos of Abby after the weight loss, this is the first time we’re getting a full, head-to-toe look, and she’s definitely looking great!

Although Abby is no longer in jail, she is still being supervised and has rules and guidelines to follow for the next few months. She will also report to a probation officer, who she is expected to meet this week. In case you forgot, Abby pleaded guilty to concealing bankruptcy assets and not reporting an international money transaction in May 2017, and was sentenced to one year and one day in prison, followed by two years of supervised release. She reported to jail in July 2017.

However, Abby has clearly been putting a lot of focus on bettering herself during her prison sentence. Aside from the incredible weight loss, which she achieved with help from gastric sleeve surgery, she also received a personal finance class diploma and passed a real estate class!

“Abby has turned a negative into a positive,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in January. “And she is absolutely thrilled.”